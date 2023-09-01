Wayne State opens 2023 campaign with win

WAYNE, NE (KTIV) - The crowd in Wayne, Nebraska quickly found out that this seasons matchup between the Wayne State Wildcats and MSU Moorhead Dragons would not be the same as last seasons.

That’s due to the fact that the two squads had already scored more points than last season’s 10-7 slugfest in the second quarter.

Nick Bohn found his rhythm quickly and proceeded to throw for 264 yards and a touchdown, while also adding 12 yards and 2 touchdowns on the ground as the Wildcats won a shootout 31-23.

