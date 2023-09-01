Westwood 2nd grade student takes toy gun to school prompting investigation

Sloan, IOWA (KTIV) - Westwood Community Schools sent a letter to parents Thursday night informing them that the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun to school.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says a 2nd-grade student at Westwood School was found with an “old-fashioned cap gun.”

In a news release, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said, “Everyone involved cooperated fully and no students or staff were ever in any danger. The student(s) who reported the situation did exactly what we want everyone to do. If you see something suspicious report it immediately.”

The letter sent to parents also asked them to speak with their children and to remind them to “never take a weapon to school, even if it is a toy, and that they should report any weapons they see to a teacher or staff member immediately.”

KTIV has reached out to Superintendent Lutt who says he will be releasing a statement Friday afternoon.

