Westwood 2nd grade student takes toy gun to school prompting investigation

Westwood 2nd grade students takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
Westwood 2nd grade students takes toy gun to school prompting investigation(Westwood CSD website)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sloan, IOWA (KTIV) - Westwood Community Schools sent a letter to parents Thursday night informing them that the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office was investigating after a student reportedly brought a gun to school.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says a 2nd-grade student at Westwood School was found with an “old-fashioned cap gun.”

In a news release, the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office said, “Everyone involved cooperated fully and no students or staff were ever in any danger. The student(s) who reported the situation did exactly what we want everyone to do. If you see something suspicious report it immediately.”

The letter sent to parents also asked them to speak with their children and to remind them to “never take a weapon to school, even if it is a toy, and that they should report any weapons they see to a teacher or staff member immediately.”

KTIV has reached out to Superintendent Lutt who says he will be releasing a statement Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A photo from KTIV's SkyLink 4 drone shows the train derailment in North Sioux City, South Dakota.
North Sioux City train derailment caused by railcar malfunction, according to preliminary investigation
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say
Spirit Lake Police are looking for two women, Margaret, left, and Sherri, right.
UPDATE: Missing Spirit Lake, IA women found “safe”
This photo provided by News Channel Nebraska, a Watusi bull named Howdy Doody sits in the...
Police stop Nebraska man for bucking the law with a bull riding shotgun in his car
Sioux City nurse pleads guilty to stealing pain medication meant for patients

Latest News

Northeast Community College breaks ground on new CDL training facility
State of Nebraska experiencing statewide 911 outage
Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District Manager Jeff Dooley leaves position after 23 years
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career