Auger causes power outages in Granville, Iowa

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Alton, Iowa man’s auger struck power lines at intersections for six miles Thursday morning.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 61-year-old Dennis Schmit was driving west on Highway 10 in a truck with an auger pulled along. Just after 11:30 a.m. multiple power lines were caught by the auger as it was extended in the air.

Granville lost power along with some rural areas. Fortunately, no one was injured during the accident.

The power lines damaged totaled up to an estimated $5,000.

