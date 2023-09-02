Driver lands severe injuries after striking Utility Pole
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Granville, Iowa woman lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and struck an electrical utility pole Friday afternoon.
According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michelle Vant Hof drove onto the shoulder and lost control just after 3 p.m. Vant Hof had to be flown to Mercy Hospital for treatment.
Her vehicle has an estimated $10,000 in damages and multiple police and fire departments assisted with the accident.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.