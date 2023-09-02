Driver lands severe injuries after striking Utility Pole

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Granville, Iowa woman lost control of his vehicle, entered a ditch and struck an electrical utility pole Friday afternoon.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Michelle Vant Hof drove onto the shoulder and lost control just after 3 p.m. Vant Hof had to be flown to Mercy Hospital for treatment.

Her vehicle has an estimated $10,000 in damages and multiple police and fire departments assisted with the accident.

