Drunk drivers will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian, Texas law says

Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.
Convicted drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill a guardian.(WABI | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In Texas, convicted drunk drivers will be required to pay child support if they kill a child’s guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Friday.

It says the convicted drunk driver will be expected to make payments to the child until the child is 18 years old -- or until the child graduates from high school.

Republican Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gurnsey Mugshot
Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School
Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death
Amy Denney surprises Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career
Westwood 2nd grade students takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
Westwood 2nd grade student takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
911
A cut fiber line led to a 911 outage across Nebraska

Latest News

Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Two vehicle crash in Boyden, IA
Two vehicle crash in Boyden, IA
Auger causes power outages in Granville, Iowa
Auger causes power outages in Granville, Iowa
A man picks up a sign amid debris of a storm-damaged business in Horseshoe Beach, Fla.,...
Hurricane Idalia looters arrested as residents worry about more burglaries