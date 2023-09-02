Hawkeye fans at FRYfest ready for the start of football season

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - FRYfest was the unofficial kickoff of the Hawkeyes’ football season, an annual event honoring legendary coach Hayden Fry.

People were practicing their tailgating with a side of grilled food as they geared up for the first game of the season. It’s a tradition for Easton Sturges and his family.

“I’m excited about the new quarterback,” Sturges said, referring to transfer from Michigan Cade McNamara.

However, this FRYfest had more meaning than just getting ready for football: Some people waited in line for up to six hours to meet the Iowa women’s basketball team.

“I watched them play a lot, and I never got a chance to go up and get their autographs,” Navaeh Shenke said. “Today’s special for me to go up and get an autograph.”

It wasn’t the women’s basketball team’s first FRYfest, but it was the first with a crowd of people; many of whom were young girls who see these players as their mentors.

“That’s the stuff of dreams,” Jan Jensen, assistant head coach, said. “When you’ve been coaching as long as we have and trying to build this up, it chokes me up.”

This year, Herky was also celebrating his 75th birthday, and, as a gift, Herky on Parade is returning for the first time in 10 years. 75 statues of the iconic mascot will be placed around Johnson County in 2024, with organizers slated to release more details at a later date.

FRYfest marks the unofficial kickoff of the Hawkeye Football season, but fans seem ready to support anything wearing the Black and Gold.

