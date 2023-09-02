Iowa Lt. Gov. Gregg inducted into West Sioux Athletic Hall of Fame

HAWARDEN, Iowa. (KTIV) - Iowa Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg is the newest member of the West Sioux Athletic Hall of Fame.

The 2002 graduate of West Sioux High School was inducted at Friday night’s game against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.

While a Falcon, Gregg was a member of the football, baseball, basketball, golf and track teams.

After graduating from West Sioux, Gregg continued his athletic and academic career at Central College in Pella.

Joining the Lieutenant Governor as new inductees into the West Sioux Athletic Hall of Fame were Jason and Kayla Engleman.

