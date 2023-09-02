Local artist funds nonprofit by selling their art

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Art Splash is one of the largest gatherings of artists in Siouxland.

Every year people come from all over the U.S. to showcase their work. And KTIV’s Connor Trett caught up with one artist from South Sioux City who’s using their platform to make a difference.

Emily Bloomquist is an independent artist from South Sioux City that spends part of her time working as a live painter. You might have seen some of the events she’s covered including Saturday in the Park right here in Sioux City.

“It started in the morning and I kind of went through different areas, I took the canvas around with me to get different scenes throughout the festival. It rained and all of my cups filled with rain water so it’s acrylic and rain water so there’s a piece of that day in the painting,” said Bloomquist. “Once the music started going it just really brought the color and design out of it.”

Bloomquist also runs a nonprofit called Boundless Barrier Breakers where she helps create and find jobs for adults with disabilities.

“It’s a new community development entity to support collaborations with different nonprofits and disability services throughout the local area and to build up a network to provide better services for people with disabilities who looking for employment,” said Bloomquist.

She says funding has been hard to come by, so she turned to selling her art pieces to support her nonprofit.

“The art that I do collabs with the nonprofit side to bring in funds and help with the general operating expenses,” said Bloomquist. “Anything that is sold in my studio goes toward my nonprofit.”

If you’d like to learn more about Boundless Barrier Breakers, click here. And if you’d like to learn more about Sioux City Art Splash, click here.

