New COVID variants less of a threat, CDC recommends new booster shot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New variants of the Covid-19 virus have emerged and spread throughout the US. What’s being nicknamed “Eris” has experts keeping a close eye on its spread.

EG.5 or “Eris” is actually a variant of another variant, a descendant of the Omicron strain. While still potentially dangerous for high-risk groups, it doesn’t pose any new threats. Still, experts are monitoring it and another new variant.

Three years after the world shut down, new variants are becoming the norm as Covid-19 evolves. Right now, EG.5 accounts for roughly twenty percent of current coronavirus cases. Current hospital admissions are slightly rising, but the CDC says that the current number is less than half of what it was this time last year.

“Each variant has become successful because it does a little bit better job at spreading than the variant before,” Sanford Chief Physician Dr. Jeremy Cauwels said. “Now, thankfully with that, each time it gets better at spreading it has also gotten a little bit worse at putting people in the hospital.”

Experts are saying that EG.5 is not much more of a threat than the other circulating variants, but the CDC is recommending a new booster shot set to go out in two weeks. It’s tailored to fight the current dominant variants.

More research needs to be done to see how it interacts with the newest strain, BA2.86, with less than one percent of current cases.

“Our treatments will work against this new lineage,” CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said. “What we still are needing to learn more about is exactly how the vaccine that is coming out might perform in terms of effectiveness at preventing severe illness. From early indications, it looks like there will be effectiveness.”

Ultimately, it comes down to talking with your doctor. With current medication and intensive care units not over capacity, local hospitals are optimistic about keeping new variants under control.

“Even though Covid has been a buzzword, Covid really is one of those illnesses that you as an individual can take precautions against, that you can feel like you have appropriate treatments, and that between you and your doctor, you can work out just exactly what is the best formula for you as an individual,” said Cauwels.

Mask requirements are unlikely to make a return. The CDC recommends a multitude of prevention actions against all variants, including the new booster, washing your hands, and if you do choose to wear a mask, making sure it’s high-quality and fits well.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.