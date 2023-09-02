Record highs Labor Day weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was quite hot and within a degree of the record of 103° set in 2000. Thankfully, humidity was low, so it was a bit more bearable than the heat wave in late August.

A strong ridge of high pressure continues across the Central Plains states leading to record, or near-record heat. Highs will reach 100° again Sunday meaning the record of 99° from 1947 will likely break.

The heat remains on Labor Day with highs near or tying the record of 99° set in 1913. Skies will be quite sunny and humidity will stay low.

Chance in our weather pattern arrives Tuesday in the form of a cold front in the late evening. This will bring a small chance at isolated storms late Tuesday evening and early Tuesday night.

Behind the cold front, highs will dip to the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Better storm chances look to arrive next weekend.

