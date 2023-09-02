Record highs Labor Day weekend

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisory(KTIV)
By Cat Taylor
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Saturday was quite hot and within a degree of the record of 103° set in 2000. Thankfully, humidity was low, so it was a bit more bearable than the heat wave in late August.

A strong ridge of high pressure continues across the Central Plains states leading to record, or near-record heat. Highs will reach 100° again Sunday meaning the record of 99° from 1947 will likely break.

The heat remains on Labor Day with highs near or tying the record of 99° set in 1913. Skies will be quite sunny and humidity will stay low.

Chance in our weather pattern arrives Tuesday in the form of a cold front in the late evening. This will bring a small chance at isolated storms late Tuesday evening and early Tuesday night.

Behind the cold front, highs will dip to the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week. Better storm chances look to arrive next weekend.

Stay tuned to KTIV News 4 at 6 and 10 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gurnsey Mugshot
Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School
Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests
Woodbury Central takes to the field as they host Westwood for week two of action.
SportsFource Extra: Week Two
Amy Denney surprises Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Sizzling Saturday across Siouxland
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
This Labor Day weekend is going to be a hot one
This Labor Day weekend is going to be a hot one
This Labor Day weekend is going to be a hot one