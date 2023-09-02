Rustic 2 Refined flea market brings in hundreds of patrons

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -To celebrate Labor Day weekend, Rustic 2 Refined in Sioux City shut down parts of Pierce and Nebraska street this afternoon for one of the cities largest outdoor flea markets.

Vendors were selling just about anything you could think of at the flea market from clothes to furniture and everything in between. Events like these also help to give exposure and get new customers for smaller businesses in the Siouxland area.

“Any shoppers that just look around, take a card, or follow me that helps me a ton,” said the owner of Urban Luna Boutique, Jennifer Vasquez. “They may not know it but it helps me a ton, it’s probably where I make my most sales going to festivals or events like this and being a vendor.”

Rustic 2 Refined will be hosting another flea market of the same size on Memorial day weekend in May.

