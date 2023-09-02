Rustic 2 Refined flea market brings in hundreds of patrons

By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -To celebrate Labor Day weekend, Rustic 2 Refined in Sioux City shut down parts of Pierce and Nebraska street this afternoon for one of the cities largest outdoor flea markets.

Vendors were selling just about anything you could think of at the flea market from clothes to furniture and everything in between. Events like these also help to give exposure and get new customers for smaller businesses in the Siouxland area.

“Any shoppers that just look around, take a card, or follow me that helps me a ton,” said the owner of Urban Luna Boutique, Jennifer Vasquez. “They may not know it but it helps me a ton, it’s probably where I make my most sales going to festivals or events like this and being a vendor.”

Rustic 2 Refined will be hosting another flea market of the same size on Memorial day weekend in May.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gurnsey Mugshot
Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School
Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Driver lands severe injuries after striking Utility Pole
Driver sustains severe injuries after striking utility pole

Latest News

Marla Grier was South Sioux City High School's first soccer coach, and her former players...
Former South Sioux City soccer players honor the school’s first coach with lifetime achievement award
Emily Bloomquist funds her nonprofit that helps adults with special needs find jobs by selling...
Local artist funds nonprofit by selling their art
Local artist funds nonprofit by selling their art
Rustic 2 Refined flea market brings in hundreds of patrons