Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County

Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County(MGN)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sanborn, Iowa man was driving west on Highway 18 when he struck four cows on the road early Friday morning.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Juan Castillo was five miles west of Rock Valley when he struck the cows. The accident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Damages to the semi-truck are amounting up to $25,000.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gurnsey Mugshot
Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School
Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death
Amy Denney surprises Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career
Westwood 2nd grade students takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
Westwood 2nd grade student takes toy gun to school prompting investigation
911
A cut fiber line led to a 911 outage across Nebraska

Latest News

Two vehicle crash in Boyden, IA
Two vehicle crash in Boyden, IA
Auger causes power outages in Granville, Iowa
Auger causes power outages in Granville, Iowa
Driver lands severe injuries after striking Utility Pole
Driver lands severe injuries after striking Utility Pole
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests