Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sanborn, Iowa man was driving west on Highway 18 when he struck four cows on the road early Friday morning.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Juan Castillo was five miles west of Rock Valley when he struck the cows. The accident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

Damages to the semi-truck are amounting up to $25,000.

