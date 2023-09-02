Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Sanborn, Iowa man was driving west on Highway 18 when he struck four cows on the road early Friday morning.
According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Juan Castillo was five miles west of Rock Valley when he struck the cows. The accident occurred just before 3:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.
Damages to the semi-truck are amounting up to $25,000.
