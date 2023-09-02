Sizzling Saturday across Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We saw temperatures top off in the low 90s yesterday across the region, but it will be even hotter out there today. Highs today could reach 100 degrees in some areas with most locations hovering in the upper 90s. A heat advisory goes into effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and does not expire until 7 p.m. tomorrow evening. Heat index values could be near 105 degrees, but humidity is not a concern these next few days. Mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions can also be expected.

We may hit 100 in Sioux City on Saturday, but the better chance comes on Sunday. If we do, that will break a record high of 99 degrees set back in 1947. Abundant sunshine is the case once again and those warm southerly winds stick around.

Slightly cooler conditions can be expected on Labor Day, but with temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s, that would be 15-20 degrees above normal. After another hot day on Tuesday, a cold front moves into the region which will help limit temperatures into the low 80s on Wednesday.

Will we see another warmup next weekend or will fall like weather make its presence known?

