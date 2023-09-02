Two vehicle crash in Boyden, IA

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An SUV collided with a car early Wednesday morning resulting in Minor injuries.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Rock Valley resident Nerry Lopez was behind 44-year-old Hull resident Juan Lopez on Highway 18. Lopez slowed down to turn north on Colfax street when Lopez crashed into him just after 5:30 a.m.

Lopez was treated by Boyden EMS, but no major injuries were reported. Lopez was cited for following too close and driving with no valid license.

Vehicle damages totaled up to around $7,000.

