Vehicle roll over in Sioux County

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Alton, Iowa woman lost control of her SUV and crashed when a pheasant flew in front of her vehicle Friday afternoon.

According to Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Andrea Suarez entered a ditch and rolled just before 3:30 p.m. Suarez had been driving east on 410th street just east of Sioux Center and tried to avoid the pheasant, but was unable to maintain control.

No one was injured in the accident, but damage is estimated for the SUV at $9,000.

