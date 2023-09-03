Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A 12-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday morning in Florida after a dog chased him into the street, authorities said.

The boy and his younger brother had been walking on a sidewalk to a nearby bus stop when witnesses said a dog began to chase them, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lt. Nassim Mana said during a news conference.

The younger boy stopped, but the older boy ran into the four-lane street to get away from the dog and was struck by a car, officials said. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transported the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The car’s driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, officials said. No charges or citations were immediately reported. Investigators said speed doesn’t appear to be a factor in the crash.

Animal control officers responded to the area to search for strays matching the dog’s description.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Gurnsey Mugshot
Man arrested for public intoxication at North High School
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests
Mugshot of Hannah Priest
Emmetsburg, Iowa daycare provider charged in connection to infant’s death
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Driver lands severe injuries after striking Utility Pole
Driver sustains severe injuries after striking utility pole

Latest News

Former South Sioux City soccer players honor the school’s first coach with lifetime achievement award
In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
Thousands told to shelter in place at Burning Man fest in Nevada with access closed due to flooding
Marla Grier was South Sioux City High School's first soccer coach, and her former players...
Former South Sioux City soccer players honor the school’s first coach with lifetime achievement award
The bi-annual flea market is among one of the largest in Sioux City
Rustic 2 Refined flea market brings in hundreds of patrons