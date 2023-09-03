Former South Sioux City soccer players honor the school’s first coach with lifetime achievement award

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. - This labor day weekend, South Sioux City high school hosted an alumni soccer tournament. Men and women who donned the Red and White in their high school days got a chance to get back on the field.

But there’s a chance none of them would be here if not for one person. Marla Grier was a speech and language pathologist for South Sioux City middle school and high school, who would go on to become the high school’s first soccer coach.

“In 1996, South Sioux City was going to offer a boys soccer program and 2 weeks before the season started nobody would coach it. So I said ‘Oh no, we have to have soccer, I’ll coach.’ And we were off and kicking after that,” said Grier.

Grier would coach the Cardinals for 19 seasons, winning a state title in 2013, and becoming a role model to her players.

“I was fresh out of California and I got in trouble, I got in a fight. She got me out of class and she said ‘I heard you play soccer, do you want to play?’ I said yes and I joined practice that night,” said one of her former players, Jesse Castillo. “There were a lot of kids that were getting in trouble, a lot of kids that didn’t have parental support, so she took that role.”

“We had a lot of at risk kids that needed to be involved in school that really weren’t involved,” said Grier. “And I was hoping that soccer would be that thing that would suck them into school, and keep them involved in school; and it worked.”

And during the tournament, former players awarded her with a lifetime achievement award for all of her work with the program over the years.

“It’s just to honor her for what she’s done in the community. All of the players came together and came up with what would be a good award to give her,” said another former player, Alonso Tellez. “We were just throwing out different names and we say, ‘You know what, it’s a lifetime award. With everything she’s done she deserves a lifetime achievement award.’ And that’s what we went with.”

Although she retired in 2015, Grier’s legacy is still impacting high schoolers today. Five of the six high schools in the Sioux City metro have soccer teams that are coached by Grier’s former players.

“It is so fun to go on a soccer field and see so many of my former players out there coaching, or they’re cheering their children on and are involved. To me, that’s worth a million dollars,” said Grier.

Proceeds from the South Sioux City Alumni game will go towards scholarships in Marla, and her husband Brad’s, name. Those scholarships will be awarded to a senior on the Cardinals boys and girls soccer teams.

