Heat continues through Labor Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Yesterday we saw high temperatures in the triple digits in a multitude of locations and that could occur once again Sunday. The forecast calls for mid to upper 90s, but 100 degrees is likely here in Sioux City. A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening as a result. Heat index values could reach anywhere between 100 and 105 degrees. However, both cloud cover and humidity will be a non-factor today with sunny and dry conditions prevailing.

As we head into the Labor Day holiday, temperatures are expected to be very similar to this weekend with mid to upper 90s. September has started off on a hot note and that will only continue for the next few days. Sunny skies are expected once again, but it will be breezier out there with gusts up to 35 mph.

The forecast becomes a little trickier on Tuesday, as a cold front will move across the area in the afternoon and evening hours. It is likely we cross the 90-degree threshold, but mid to upper 90s do not seem as probable compared to recent days.

That cold front will not only feature a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but bring about cooler temperatures to the region. Highs will be right around 80 degrees on Wednesday.

Is there any more rain forecasted next week?

