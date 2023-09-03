Hot Labor Day but cooler air is on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunday was quite hot with highs near 100 degrees. Thankfully, humidity was low with breezy winds, so it was a little more bearable than mid-August.

Highs will reach the upper 90s again Monday, meaning we will be close to tying or breaking the record of 99° from 1913. Humidity will stay fairly low with breezy winds.

The strong ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat across the Central Plains will break down on Tuesday with a cold front pushing through midday Tuesday. This cold front will bring a small chance for isolated storms late Tuesday evening and early Tuesday night. Unfortunately, it looks quite dry for the majority of Siouxland.

Behind the cold front, humidity and temperatures will drop dramatically. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Better storm chances look to arrive next weekend with a change to a wetter weather pattern.

