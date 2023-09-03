‘See the USA’, new book showcases history of Sioux City’s 100-year-old Chevy dealership

Joanne Fox documented the century of history of the Knoepfler Chevrolet dealership.
Joanne Fox documented the century of history of the Knoepfler Chevrolet dealership.(KTIV)
By Connor Trett
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Knoepfler Chevy dealership has been a staple in Sioux city for over 100 years, and now that history has been immortalized.

Long time local journalist, Joanne Fox had written several narratives for the Sioux City Railroad museum. And over two years she helped the Knoepfler family put together “See the USA, 100 years of Chevrolet in Sioux City.”

And today she presented a condensed version of the book complete with pictures that date all the way back to the dealerships humble beginnings in 1922.

“We sat down and started interviewing all kinds of people about their memories,” said Fox. “And they had a treasure trove of newspaper clippings and pictures and that helped a lot as well to capture this history, because I think they’ll be around for a while.”

Those who attended the event were able to go home with a free copy of the book.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

