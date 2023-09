SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The town of Quimby, IA has lifted their boil advisory as of September 3, 2023 before 10:30 a.m.

Quimby Water Supply said on Thursday, Aug. 31, the town’s water system lost pressure during repairs.

The lift on the boil advisory was sent out by the city clerk of Quimby.

