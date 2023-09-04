2 dead, 3 injured in Alabama shooting; victims shot at again as they arrived at the hospital

By WBRC Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two women were shot and killed early Monday morning, WBRC reports.

Police said two women were shot and killed just after 2 a.m. on Monday. Three other people were injured.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the deceased victims were 24-years-old and 33-years-old. Their names have not been released.

Witnesses said the shooting first started outside of Aria Restaurant and Lounge located in the 900 Block of 5th Avenue North in Birmingham, Alabama.

When the victims arrived at UAB Hospital, the car they were in was shot at.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Aaron Cortez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and...
Police: Sex trafficking victim breaks free from man keeping her in chains, locked trailer
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media after attending Mass at St. Edmond Roman...
LIVE: Biden touts unions, job creation during Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington,...
The US government is eager to restore powers to keep dangerous chemicals out of extremists’ hands
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
2 women shot, killed in Birmingham. victims shot at again at UAB Hospital
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit