Around Siouxland: ‘Shredtastic’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The “Shredtastic,” a document shredding event held in Sioux City, is coming up soon.

This event is for seniors ages 60+, and their caregivers, and provides a shredding service for personal papers only.

The Shredtastic is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Siouxland Center for Active Generations. The center is located at 313 Cook Street in Sioux City.

