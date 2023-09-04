Coach’s Corner with Sioux City East Head Football Coach Mike Winklepleck

By Nick Reis
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City East Black Raiders have established themselves as one of the top teams in the Sioux City Metro Area. The team was dominant in 2022, finishing with a record of 8-3.

This year, head coach Mike Winklepleck is looking to take a squad with underclassmen throughout the lineup to those same heights. After losing their first game to Glenwood in a 28-24 nailbiter, the Raiders came back this past Friday to take down Sergeant Bluff-Luton. KTIV’s Nick Reis got the chance to speak with Coach Winklepleck about his team and the values he preaches to them both on, and off the field.

