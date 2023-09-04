Isolated rain and a small chance for severe weather Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Labor Day Monday was quite hot with highs in the upper 90s. Thankfully, humidity was low with breezy winds, so it was a little more bearable than mid-August. Thankfully the high heat is coming to an end.

The strong ridge of high pressure responsible for the heat across the Central Plains will break down on Tuesday with a cold front pushing through the area mid-morning Tuesday. This cold front will bring a small chance for isolated showers in the morning and isolated storms late Tuesday evening. Some evening storms could be severe with marginally severe hail and winds. Unfortunately, it still looks quite dry for the majority of Siouxland as any storms will remain isolated.

Behind the cold front, humidity and temperatures will drop dramatically. Wednesday will be very comfortable with dry air and highs only near 80 degrees. Highs are expected in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the week.

Cooler, wetter weather looks to arrive next weekend with a change in our weather pattern. Better rain chances are expected Saturday night through Monday. Highs will likely drop into the 70s for an extended period starting Sunday.

