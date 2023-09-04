Local United Food and Commercial Workers hold 120th annual Labor Day Picnic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a beautiful, sunny Labor Day this year, and Siouxlanders made sure to get outside and enjoy the holiday.

Monday afternoon the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 222 held its 120th annual Labor Day Picnic at Riverside Park.

It was started by the labor movement in Sioux City in the early 1900s as a way to educate locals on how they could make a difference in the workplace, and the UFCW is still carrying out that mission to this day.

“We come together. The workers come together in order to fight for better working conditions, better wages, better benefits so that the average, everyday worker can have a voice at the table and it’s not just corporate interests,” said Jaylee Hurst, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 222.

This year’s picnic featured raffles for bicycles, a bags tournament, pinatas and free food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Organizers say that this year’s celebration was one of the biggest they’ve seen so far and while the day is mainly about having fun, it’s important to remember the reason behind the celebration.

“I think it’s really important for the entire community to realize how important labor is and our labor history,” said Hurst. “Labor Day is coming together to celebrate the workers who have honestly lost their lives in order to fight for the rights and the protections that we have today.”

Hurst said anyone who has concerns about their working environment can reach out to United Food and Commercial Workers and they’ll help connect you with a union in your field.

