Sheldon holds 151st Celebration Days over Labor Day weekend

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) - The Sheldon community just wrapped up its 151st annual Celebration Days weekend.

The celebration takes place in Sheldon on Labor Day weekend each year and includes activities from Thursday night all the way until 6 p.m. Monday.

Organizers estimate that the celebration draws 7,500 to 10,000 people to Sheldon each year, and despite the heat, they saw a great turnout this weekend.

“It’s so easy, especially where we’re at in our location, for people to head to the lakes, to Okoboji, for the weekend or to head to Sioux City or Sioux Falls for things to do,” said Allison Cooke, Interim Director for the Sheldon Chamber of Commerce. “So it’s really awesome for us to see people coming to our small community this weekend, and for us to put things on for the whole family, young and old.”

This year’s celebration included a number of activities throughout the weekend, including a car show and a cruise night, a free movie, a performance at the community theater, inflatables for kids, a concert on Saturday night and a parade to cap things off Monday afternoon and it was a fun time for guests of all ages.

“There’s free candy, you get to go on rides, and it’s just pretty fun here,” said Kevin Bautista, an 8th grader at Sheldon Middle School.

Celebration Days is also an important weekend for local businesses, with many setting up booths at Sheldon’s City Park throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.