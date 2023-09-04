Smash Mouth original lead singer in hospice care, band manager says

Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is...
Steve Harwell, the 56-year-old co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care, according to the band's manager.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Harwell, the co-founder and longtime singer of the rock group Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

The band’s manager said the 56-year-old is receiving care at his home. He did not provide any further details on Harwell’s medical condition.

Harwell left Smash Mouth, best known for their singles “All Star” and “I’m A Believer,” in 2021.

The group has continued to perform with a new vocalist, Zach Goode.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Aaron Cortez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and...
Police: Sex trafficking victim breaks free from man keeping her in chains, locked trailer
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests

Latest News

Lab tests suggest a less COVID-19 variant.
Latest COVID-19 variant is less contagious, research suggests
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference July 24,...
Vice President Kamala Harris to face doubts and dysfunction at Southeast Asia summit
Police believe the 2-year-old boy's family member was preparing to move a utility trailer with...
2-year-old Michigan boy hit, killed by utility trailer
Bob Durling, 69, reunited with Courtney Johnson, a nurse, and first responders with the Gilbert...
Off-duty nurse helps save great-grandfather having heart attack roadside