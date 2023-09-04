South Dakota authorities looking for missing girl

Annabella Boucher
Annabella Boucher(Yankton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in Yankton County, South Dakota are looking for a girl who hasn’t been seen since mid-August.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says Annabella Boucher was last seen on the morning of Aug. 17. She is described as 5′2″, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office says Annabella may have dyed her hair black to change her appearance.

Annabella was last seen driving a 2000 gray Pontiac Bonneville. According to the sheriff’s office, she did return home and retrieved clothing on Aug. 18 while the rest of the family was out of town.

Authorities believe Annabella is still in the Yankton County area.

If you have any information on Annabella’s whereabouts, contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 668-5210.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Aaron Cortez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and...
Police: Sex trafficking victim breaks free from man keeping her in chains, locked trailer
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests

Latest News

Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Iowa State University is apologizing to fans after its new ticketing system caused confusion...
Confusion over new ticket system during ISU season opener
Coach's Corner Mike Winklepleck
Coach's Corner with Sioux City East Head Football Coach Mike Winklepleck
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Godfather's Pizza