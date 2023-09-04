South Dakota authorities looking for missing girl

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Authorities in Yankton County, South Dakota are looking for a girl who hasn’t been seen since mid-August.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says Annabella Boucher was last seen on the morning of Aug. 17. She is described as 5′2″, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office says Annabella may have dyed her hair black to change her appearance.

Annabella was last seen driving a 2000 gray Pontiac Bonneville. According to the sheriff’s office, she did return home and retrieved clothing on Aug. 18 while the rest of the family was out of town.

Authorities believe Annabella is still in the Yankton County area.

If you have any information on Annabella’s whereabouts, contact the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 668-5210.

