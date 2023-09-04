Temperatures to plummet in the next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a very hot weekend for September standards. The average high is 80 degrees, but we were between 19-22 degrees above normal. Labor Day will be nearly just as warm with temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s. Another continuing trend out there today is the amount of sunshine across the area as we are anticipating very little cloud cover. Winds will remain out of the south gusting up to 30 mph at times.

The recent pattern will finally break Tuesday as a cold front moves across Siouxland. Unfortunately, temperatures will climb to nearly 90 degrees before the front moves in, but rain chances will increase once it does. Along with an increase in showers and storms, for the first time in a while there is a severe weather risk. A marginal risk has been issued primarily for areas east of I-29, but this does include Sioux City. A slight risk is in place for northeastern portions of the viewing area. Damaging winds and large hail are the primary threats.

With winds out of the north, Wednesday will feature highs right around 80 degrees. This will provide some well-deserved relief from the heat. Temperatures may warm back up into later parts of this week, but nowhere near recent days.

After seeing an increased rain chance Tuesday, is there any more next weekend?

