VIDEO: 1 killed after fiery crash in Eastern Iowa

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on I-380 in Buchanan County on Labor Day morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle went off the road on I-380 at 330th Street at the Brandon exit just around 6:25 a.m. Monday and “burst into flames.” The crash scene blocked 330th Street underneath the I-380 overpass. That stretch was closed for several but has since been reopened, according to Buchanan County Dispatch.

Viewers submitted video to our sister station KCRG of the fire. After the crash small pops and explosions from the burning vehicle could be heard.

The name of the driver and any potential cause of the crash has not been released as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street
Aaron Cortez was booked into jail on multiple charges, including aggravated assault and...
Police: Sex trafficking victim breaks free from man keeping her in chains, locked trailer
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Semi-truck strikes cows in Sioux County
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Troopers uninjured after car strikes three Nebraska State Patrol cars Saturday
Traffic stops results in multiple arrests
Traffic stop results in multiple arrests

Latest News

First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
Annabella Boucher
South Dakota authorities looking for missing girl
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Carmelo's Morning Forecast
Iowa State University is apologizing to fans after its new ticketing system caused confusion...
Confusion over new ticket system during ISU season opener