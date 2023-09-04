VIDEO: 1 killed after fiery crash in Eastern Iowa

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was killed in a fiery crash on I-380 in Buchanan County on Labor Day morning.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle went off the road on I-380 at 330th Street at the Brandon exit just around 6:25 a.m. Monday and “burst into flames.” The crash scene blocked 330th Street underneath the I-380 overpass. That stretch was closed for several but has since been reopened, according to Buchanan County Dispatch.

Viewers submitted video to our sister station KCRG of the fire. After the crash small pops and explosions from the burning vehicle could be heard.

The name of the driver and any potential cause of the crash has not been released as the investigation continues.

