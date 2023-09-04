Vinton girl raises thousands for animal shelter with lemonade stand

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - For most kids, Labor Day is a time to relax and enjoy the end of Summer. But not for one Vinton Seventh grader. Since 2020, Addison Ollinger has raised thousands of dollars for a local cat rescue.

After her grandmother’s cat got sick, Addison Ollinger decided she had to do something to make a difference for rescue cats across Vinton. So, when she was nine, she decided to host a lemonade stand on her driveway to raise money for cats in need. Her first year, she raised around $200.

Three years later, 12-year-old Addison has raised thousands of dollars for ‘Better Together Animal Rescue,’ where she volunteers every week.

“I just feel really bad for them. How they just live on the streets and people abandon them... I’m just an animal lover.”

Due to her massive success and support from the community, Addison has expanded to sell two types of lemonade, and several kinds of homemade baked goods like cookies, cake pops, and monster bars that she makes with the help of her mother and grandparents.

“She just has a gift. I think God’s blessed her with just that servant’s heart and giving back. And she’s wise for her years, too. So, she’s just kind of an old soul and loves animals.” said Addison’s mother, Holly Ollinger.

By noon today, she had managed to raise one thousand dollars and is expecting more donations to come later this week. She plans to continue volunteering at Better Together and hopes to raise even more money for cats in need next year.

