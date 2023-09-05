6-year-old Iowa City boy named honorary Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital named 6-year-old Nile Kron, of Iowa...
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital named 6-year-old Nile Kron, of Iowa City, an honorary Kid Captain for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game in Ames.(University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital named 6-year-old Nile Kron, of Iowa City, an honorary Kid Captain for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game in Ames.

Staff with the hospital, Nile has had numerous operations to fix his cleft lip and palate, and to treat other conditions, including scoliosis.

Nile is now in first grade and loves to ride his bike and play outdoors.

See Nile’s full story here.

Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: 1 killed after fiery crash in Eastern Iowa
Annabella Boucher
South Dakota authorities looking for missing girl
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street