6-year-old Iowa City boy named honorary Kid Captain for Cy-Hawk game
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital named 6-year-old Nile Kron, of Iowa City, an honorary Kid Captain for Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game in Ames.
Staff with the hospital, Nile has had numerous operations to fix his cleft lip and palate, and to treat other conditions, including scoliosis.
Nile is now in first grade and loves to ride his bike and play outdoors.
Since 2009, the hospital has partnered with the Iowa Hawkeyes to pick Kid Captains to honor and celebrate their inspirational stories.
