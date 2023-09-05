Car crashes into fence at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School

Caption
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Over the Labor Day weekend a car crashed into a fence at a Sioux City elementary school.

The single-vehicle crash happened at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School on Sunday, Sept. 3.

A crash report from the Sioux City Police Department shows a 36-year-old woman was practicing driving around the school’s parking when she lost control. Police say the 2009 Toyota Corolla ended up striking a fence that goes around a playground.

Photos from the scene show the car sustained heavy damage to its front and had to be towed away. The pictures also showed that some of the fence was damaged after the crash.

Police say no citation was issued for this incident. The crash report did not mention any injuries.

This crash report by the Sioux City Police Department depicts the crash at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary.(SCPD)

