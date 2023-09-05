Cooler and drier air moving in along with areas of smoke

Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A change in our weather pattern is arriving and that means a cooldown is on the way.

A couple of cold fronts have been moving through the Midwest today and that’s going to give Siouxland a strong northwest wind tonight that brings our lows down to the upper 50s along with winds gusting to over 30 miles per hour.

Along with that wind, areas of smoke will once again be arriving and will linger throughout the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s expected with mostly sunny skies and a northwest wind at 15 to 25 miles per hour.

Thursday will warm up just a bit with highs around 80 degrees under partly cloudy skies and maybe even a small chance of a nighttime rain shower.

Friday will certainly be on the warmer side of average, but nothing like we saw this past weekend with highs mid 80s.

Will the warming continue into the weekend?

I’ll have the very latest on my 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

