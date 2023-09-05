Exterior of Sioux City Orpheum undergoing repairs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Repairs are underway to part of the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Sioux City.

Sidewalks around the building are blocked off as brick work on a parapet, or wall along the edge of the roof, is underway.

Work is taking part on the corners of the parapet and they’re checking to see if there has been some shifting of the joints over the years, that’s according to Dave Bernstein. A boom truck has been brought in to help do that work.

The Orpheum was built in 1927 as a vaudeville and movie palace. It was restored to its original glory and reopened in 2001.

