Finally seeing some relief from the heat

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the region, the wind is pretty calm at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Even a few of our far southern counties are getting some light rain showers passing by, but unfortunately, we are not forecasting widespread rain this morning.

The rest of the day, we are forecasting highs to get in the mid to upper 80s in Siouxland, with wind a bit breezy out of the southwest between 10 and 25 miles per hour and gusts near 35 miles per hour. Other than that, rain chances decrease after this afternoon, seeing partly cloudy skies.

Tonight, winds will shift and come from the northwest up to 20 miles per hour, which will bring in some more clouds and also bring in some more ground smoke from the wildfires in Canada. Lows will fall into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Wednesday will be a sunny day with the chance of some ground smoke as winds continue to come from the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s in Siouxland with low humidity. Making it feel very comfortable outside.

The rest of the work week is looking nice, with a few overnight chances of rain and temperatures staying in the 80s throughout the week with low humidity. Then this weekend, rain chances are on the higher side, with the best chance this coming Sunday.

