Garage destroyed after fire Monday in Sioux City

A garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed after a fire Monday night in Sioux City.
A garage and a vehicle inside were destroyed after a fire Monday night in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Monday night fire in Sioux City destroyed a local garage and the vehicle inside.

According to Captain Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue, crews got a call at about 9:15 p.m. to 821 S Newton Street for a detached garage on fire.

When crews got to the scene, they discovered a vehicle was inside the burning garage. Collins said they later learned that the fire had started inside the vehicle parked in the garage.

Collins said the vehicle and the garage were a total loss. He also said three buildings around the garage suffered heat damage. The damage was limited to the vinyl siding of the buildings and none were red-tagged.

The garage was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: 1 killed after fiery crash in Eastern Iowa
Annabella Boucher
South Dakota authorities looking for missing girl
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump plans to attend Saturday’s football game between Iowa State...
Trump plans to attend the Iowa-Iowa State football game in the leadoff 2024 GOP voting state
This photo shows the scene of a crash at Hunt Elementary on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Car crashes into fence at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
This photo shows the scene of a crash at Hunt Elementary on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Crash damages fence at Hunt Elementary
Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.
One firefighter dies in South Dakota fire