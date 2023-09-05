Garage destroyed after fire Monday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Monday night fire in Sioux City destroyed a local garage and the vehicle inside.

According to Captain Ryan Collins of Sioux City Fire Rescue, crews got a call at about 9:15 p.m. to 821 S Newton Street for a detached garage on fire.

When crews got to the scene, they discovered a vehicle was inside the burning garage. Collins said they later learned that the fire had started inside the vehicle parked in the garage.

Collins said the vehicle and the garage were a total loss. He also said three buildings around the garage suffered heat damage. The damage was limited to the vinyl siding of the buildings and none were red-tagged.

The garage was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

