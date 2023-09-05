‘A motorcycle to a projectile’ Safety expert warns of speeding on motorcycles

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Iowa DOT Traffic cameras first pick up 30-year-old Ramius Hardiman on his motorcycle in Tiffin on I-80. The time stamp on the camera is 4:39 p.m. The fast-moving motorcycle is last seen on a traffic camera in Cedar Rapids on I-380 at 4:51 p.m. - less than a mile from where he crashed. A nearly 24 mile drive in 12 minutes. That’s an average speed of around 120 miles per hour. Hardiman died when he rear-ended an SUV.

Public Safety expert and former police officer Bill Stanton says those high speeds are particularly dangerous for motorcycles.

“Changing from a motorcycle to a projectile and it’s actually two missiles. One is the 1200 plus pound motorcycles and then the driver, you know, unfortunately not only resulting in the potential of fatality for themselves but for anyone in its path,” Stanton said.

Speeding motorcycles also pose a problem for police to enforce.

“If someone is determined to break the law and speed 50, 60, 100 miles over the speed limit you know, unfortunately, just a solid object is going to stop them,” Stanton said.

Iowa State Patrol policy allows troopers to start a car chase only if the risk to the public is greater if the suspect gets away. Stanton says that’s often a tough judgment call.

“Did they shoot at anybody and jump on a motorcycle versus someone who’s in a high traffic area, High pedestrian area that takes off, you may not be as quick to pursue that person thinking there may be collateral damage. So whether to pursue or not pursue, I would respond in a case-by-case basis,” Stanton said.

Stanton says there are other ways to catch speeding motorcyclists.

“Cameras where they get ticketed and then if they don’t pay the tickets, there’s a suspension on their license and then if they don’t respond to that there is and warrant issued for their arrest,” Stanton said.

Stanton says riders should weigh the costs of speeding when they get on their bikes, and whether it’s worth the risk.

Cedar Rapids police have not released any other details of the crash.

