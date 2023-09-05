One firefighter killed in South Dakota fire

Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.
Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.(Courtesy of Roxy Stienblock)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A massive fire broke out in Huron, South Dakota Monday night that resulted in one death.

The Huron Fire Department says the fire broke out at Hurd Alignment, a business located off Old Highway 14 in Huron. The fire was extinguished by late Monday night, but authorities say one firefighter suffered fatal injuries battling the blaze.

According to NorthWestern Energy, the fire required them to shut down the circuit that powers the South Dakota Fairground in Huron. Power has since been restored but a few small outages have been reported in the area of Huron.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died in a crash in Buchanan County.
VIDEO: 1 killed after fiery crash in Eastern Iowa
Annabella Boucher
South Dakota authorities looking for missing girl
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
A 12-year-old boy in Florida was struck and killed by a car after a dog chased him into the...
Boy, 12, fatally struck by car after dog chased him into street

Latest News

Arrest Photo for Rockwood
Police arrest a man believed to be armed and dangerous
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: “We just wanted to order some food”
Escorted out of a Sioux Falls Denny’s: ‘We just wanted to order some food’
She started her lemonade stand in 2020 after her grandmother's cat got sick
Vinton girl raises thousands for animal shelter with lemonade stand
151st Annual Sheldon Celebration Days Weekend