Police arrest a man believed to be armed and dangerous

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One man is in custody after a search warrant was issued for a home on Ingleside Ave. On Sept. 4 Sioux City Police executed a search warrant at 1724 Ingleside Ave. to locate 25-year-old Antonio Rockwood.

Rockwood had a warrant for his arrest for escaping custody and was believed to be armed and dangerous. Police located Rockwood inside the residence and he was arrested without incident.

