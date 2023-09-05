Police arrest a man believed to be armed and dangerous

Arrest Photo for Rockwood
Arrest Photo for Rockwood(SCPD)
By Brandon Martin
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One man is in custody after a search warrant was issued for a home on Ingleside Ave. On Sept. 4 Sioux City Police executed a search warrant at 1724 Ingleside Ave. to locate 25-year-old Antonio Rockwood.

Rockwood had a warrant for his arrest for escaping custody and was believed to be armed and dangerous. Police located Rockwood inside the residence and he was arrested without incident.

