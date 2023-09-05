Sergeant Bluff-Luton CSD working on sixth facilities bond proposal since 2015

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Over the last eight years, voters in the Sergeant Bluff-Luton school district have rejected five different bond or levy votes that could have funded improvements in the district.

Last week, a community engagement team, created from a community survey, presented to the school board its recommendation for district facilities. Superintendent Chad Janzen hopes the district can put together a bond that would allow the district to improve its facilities. Janzen hopes the bond can be on the ballot in November.

This would be the sixth attempt at passing a bond since 2015. Most recently, in 2021, a proposal for a $12.3 million bond fell just 30 votes shy of passing. Janzen hopes the ideas from the “community engagement team” will convince voters to approve the next proposal.

“What we’ve done is we’ve essentially started over from scratch; over the last year, I’ve shared that I’ve just been listening, learning, exploring, and understanding,” said Janzen. “We’ve been doing community engagement, and that started with community meetings last spring where the entire district was invited to participate in community meetings to learn about what they’ve liked or disliked about previous bond issues.”

Among the recommendations made by the community engagement team was the elimination of the district’s Pre-K to 2nd-grade primary building, adding a secure entrance, and updates to the district’s HVAC system. One of the most consistent concerns over the years has been the taxpayer cost of these bond issues. The school district, and the community engagement team, have looked for inspiration from other districts to figure out ways around a tax hike.

“There are some districts, Storm Lake as an example, that have passed a lower dollar amount, so it’s less of a tax impact, and you pass that three times in fifteen years, but the tax rate stays the same that whole time. And it creates a larger dollar amount over that whole time at a lesser tax rate,” said Janzen.

The district has created a website with updates on facility planning.

