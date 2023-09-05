SportsFource Rewind: Week 2

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - First play looks like your standard screen until Okoboji’s Caleb Simington turns on the jets to make his way into the endzone.

In what might be the play of the year South Sioux City’s Tony Palmer has nothing to his right. So, Palmer switches fields sheds a few more tackles and then proceeds to make his way all the way down the sideline into the endzone during the Cardinals win over Sioux City West.

Folks, we all call this next play a tip drill, the ball goes off not one but two helmets, before Jack Straight brings it down for an interception.

Back in the metro SBL, airs it out and Scott Dickson comes up with the incredible catch.

In Friday’s game of the week Spirit Lake’s Caden Lundt heaves one down field for Ethan Stecker who makes the catch while being brought down in the endzone.

Wrap up, with a play that wrapped things up, Ord ends a desperation heave down field but its Hayden Kelley coming up with the pick to seal things and keep the Knights undefeated.

