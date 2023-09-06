Around Siouxland: Boogie & Bid Benefit for Deb McNary

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - On Saturday, Sept. 16 there’ll be a fundraiser to help Deb McNary and their family.

The “Boogie & Bid Benefit” goes from 2 to 9 p.m. at the Armory in Vermillion, South Dakota. There’ll be a silent auction, music and a dinner.

Money raised goes to help Deb who, on Oct. 18, 2022, was on her way home from parent-teacher conferences when her vehicle was hit by a semi. Deb has remained hospitalized and has faced numerous setbacks and complications as a result of the accident. Funds from the benefit will be used to help with medical and everyday expenses.

You can learn more about the event here.

