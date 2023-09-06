Around Siouxland: South Sioux City Chamberettes’ Annual Tavern Luncheon

(KTIV) - South Sioux City Chamberettes are having their annual tavern luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The luncheon takes place at the American Legion Hall at 109 E. 19th St. in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Food is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and lunches include taverns, baked beans, chips and chamberette’s famous brownie sundae.

Tickets are $10 per person and children five and under are free. You can purchase tickets at the door or from any member. Takeouts are available.

A portion of the proceeds go to the Siouxland Freedom Park in South Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.