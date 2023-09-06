Cool into Thursday morning with a late day storm chance possible

Severe Weather Risk
Severe Weather Risk(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Smoke and cooler temperatures dominated our weather day in Siouxland as highs went into the 70s.

We’re going to see below average lows tonight as we bottom out in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly clear sky except for those areas of smoke and maybe even a bit of fog in eastern Siouxland.

The smoke should clear out a bit better on Thursday even though its presence may still be seen some.

Other than the thinning smoke, we should have a day with a good deal of sunshine and highs a bit warmer into the low 80s.

Changes could start to arrive by late in the day Thursday when a few thunderstorms start becoming possible.

The best chance of storms by Thursday evening will be in western Siouxland a couple of those could even get a bit strong with a marginal risk of severe storms over northeast Nebraska.

Those storms will work their way eastward and get out of the KTIV viewing area by later Thursday night.

We then go back to dry conditions on Friday and we’ll warm up more again with highs in the mid 80s with lots of sunshine.

More changes look to arrive over the weekend when chances of thunderstorms will be developing as the day goes along on Saturday and then continue into Saturday night.

Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will still give us a chance of showers and thunderstorms as well as temperatures continue to cool with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Will that cooling trend then continue into next week?

I’ll have the latest on your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

