Healthbeat 4: Virtual care visits option for children available through UnityPoint Health in Siouxland

By Taylor Deckert
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health now offers virtual care options for children in Iowa.

Virtual health care is an option for families even in the post-pandemic era. The goal is to get you answers to your medical needs as soon as possible.

The new virtual care model now includes children ages 2 years old to 17 years old.

Jane Arnold, Regional VP of Clinical Operations at UnityPoint said, “We were doing anyone 17 years and older and this just expands it down to the little one., giving parents another option should they not be able to come in and see their pediatrician.”

Virtual options include an online screening tool called SMART Exam; asking you questions to assess your medical need or doing a video visit with a provider in the state.

If you need to see a doctor you don’t have to leave your home the technology makes this as easy as possible for you. With the lift of a screen virtual clinics at UnityPoint mean you can see a doctor from just about anywhere.

“Providers that staff these two virtual options both the smart exam and virtual urgent care are employees of UnityPoint clinic available 7 days a week, 8 to 8. to offer services to the community,” said Arnold.

UnityPoint Health said through the video visit providers can diagnose, recommend treatment, and prescribe medication for minor illnesses such as colds, flu, rashes, sore throats, headaches, allergies, and even UTIs.

“Our providers are happy to see the patient should they do a smart exam or virtual visit and they want to do a follow-up in person, we can have that info so when they come in and see their local provider,” said Arnold.

If you don’t want to do the video route and would rather answer questions, within one hour of the SMART Exam Assessment, a provider reviews your information and will either send in a prescription or request that you be seen in person.

“People have been seeking care for their children this way both ways as it is convenient and it can be pretty hectic this time of year right before school gets started,” Arnold added.

You don’t have to be a former UnityPoint Health patient to access a provider.

It is available to anyone seeking a convenient virtual option.

