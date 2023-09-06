Ida Grove issues boil advisory for some residents

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - A water main break in a Northwest Iowa community has caused officials to issue a boil advisory.

Officials in Ida Grove, Iowa say a boil advisory was issued Tuesday night after a water main break at the intersection of Park Lane and Center Lane. The boil advisory is in effect for Badger Creek Drive and south to include all of Zobel’s Addition.

City officials are asking residents to avoid consuming city water for about 48 hours. The water can be used for cooking or drinking if it is boiled first. Officials say if your water appears discolored, run an outdoor faucet or cold water for several minutes.

