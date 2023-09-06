Iowa man facing sexual abuse charges involving a minor

HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man has been arrested on several sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Andrew Joslin of Hospers was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest followed a report stating Joslin solicited a minor for inappropriate sexual conduct. Upon further investigation, authorities determined Joslin had sexual contact with the minor at a residence in Hospers.

Joslin is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.