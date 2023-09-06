Iowa man facing sexual abuse charges involving a minor

Andrew Joslin
Andrew Joslin(Sioux County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOSPERS, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man has been arrested on several sexual abuse charges involving a minor.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Andrew Joslin of Hospers was arrested on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, the arrest followed a report stating Joslin solicited a minor for inappropriate sexual conduct. Upon further investigation, authorities determined Joslin had sexual contact with the minor at a residence in Hospers.

Joslin is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest Photo for Rockwood
Sioux City SWAT called in to search home on Ingleside Ave; one man arrested
Fire at Hurd Alignments in Huron, South Dakota.
One firefighter dies in South Dakota fire
This photo shows the scene of a crash at Hunt Elementary on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Car crashes into fence at Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School
Deputies said the man’s blood alcohol content was over twice the legal limit.
‘Turns out, it was you’: Wrong-way drunken driver calls 911 on himself, deputies say
First responders used rope to remove the hunter from a muddy pond.
Hunter in Nebraska rescued after getting stuck in muddy pond

Latest News

Nathaniel Kassel
Sheldon man accused of killing his mother to enter guilty plea
Man shot by police at South Sioux City apartment enters plea
All three state Public Utilities Commission members voted Wednesday to deny Navigator’s...
South Dakota PUC denies application for Navigator CO2 pipeline
The new virtual care model now includes children ages 2 years old to 17 years old.
Healthbeat 4: Virtual care visits option for children available through UnityPoint Health in Siouxland