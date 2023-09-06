Iowa PBS’ ‘Iconic Iowa’ photo exhibit opens in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This summer, Iowa Public Broadcasting Service has traveled the state to showcase photos taken by Iowans. Tuesday night, the group made its last stop in Sioux City.

On Tuesday, members of Iowa PBS opened up the ‘Iconic Iowa Photo Exhibit’ for people to see. Since June, Iowa PBS has traveled across the state showing off photos in cities like Des Moines, Burlington, and Fort Dodge.

People were able to submit any photo they felt captured important parts of Iowa. And Tuesday, Iowa PBS held the reception for photos from northwest Iowans.

One organizer says this exhibit is a way for them to connect with their viewers, one-on-one.

”We know that Iowans love their state. But when you provide an opportunity for them to go out, take a picture of what they are looking at and come to these events and tell us the history about why they took it and why they are proud of their community,” said Shellee Bailey, Vice President of Leadership Giving at Iowa PBS Foundation. “It really helped us learn about what our viewers, what our members like about the state and what they would like to see more of.”

Siouxlanders also had the chance to vote for their favorite picture. The top vote-getter in each region will get an Amazon Fire tablet.

The winner of the Northwest Iowa Photos will be announced Wednesday on Iowa PBS’s website.

The exhibit will be up until Friday, September 8th, at Wilbur Aalfs Library in downtown Sioux City.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.